Update on TNA Wrestling Star Josh Alexander’s Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

An update has emerged on Josh Alexander's status following his announcement of quitting TNA Wrestling. After losing to Mike Santana in an I Quit match at the Genesis event on January 19, Alexander stated he not only quit the match but also the company.

With his TNA contract expiring on February 15, it seemed Genesis would be Alexander's last appearance. However, uncertainty arose when TNA shared a segment where Santino Marella informed Alexander he was contractually obliged to attend this week’s iMPACT show.

PWInsider has reported that Alexander is still scheduled for the iMPACT tapings in San Antonio, Texas, which are likely to be his final dates with TNA unless he opts to sign a new contract. Additionally, Alexander's wife, Jade Chung, has confirmed her departure from the company.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #josh alexander

