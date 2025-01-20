WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Amazing Red Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

Amazing Red will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. At The People vs. GCW event, Amazing Red, Grim Reefer, and Homicide defeated Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton, and Tony Deppen. Following the match, Homicide announced Red as the first inductee in the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and presented him with his plaque. The ceremony is expected to take place during WrestleMania weekend in April.

Amazing Red has had a notable career, wrestling for TNA, ROH, and other promotions. He is a former ROH World Tag Team Champion and TNA X-Division Champion, and he founded his own school/promotion, House of Glory.

Joe Hendry Celebrates TNA World Title Win at TNA Genesis

Joe Hendry thanked the fans after winning the TNA World Championship for the first time at TNA Genesis by defeating Nic Nemeth. He had previ [...]

