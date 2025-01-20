Amazing Red Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Amazing Red will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. At The People vs. GCW event, Amazing Red, Grim Reefer, and Homicide defeated Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton, and Tony Deppen. Following the match, Homicide announced Red as the first inductee in the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and presented him with his plaque. The ceremony is expected to take place during WrestleMania weekend in April.
Amazing Red has had a notable career, wrestling for TNA, ROH, and other promotions. He is a former ROH World Tag Team Champion and TNA X-Division Champion, and he founded his own school/promotion, House of Glory.
Amazing Red is going into the independent Wrestling HOF!! pic.twitter.com/KPIbZteSSZ— THE INTERNATIONAL GIGILO 🌎🇺🇸🇬🇧 (Mittens) #BDM (@Indie_Mittens) January 20, 2025
