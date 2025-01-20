WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, & PCO Exit TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

Jordynne Grace appears to be finished with TNA Wrestling after her recent loss to Tessa Blanchard, with her contract expiring this month. The TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view may mark her final appearance.

Josh Alexander is also nearing his departure, as his contract ends in mid-February. He is expected to leave shortly thereafter.

According to Fightful Select, Gail Kim produced the Blanchard vs. Grace match at Genesis.

Additionally, PCO is reportedly leaving TNA Wrestling.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 20, 2025 05:48AM


