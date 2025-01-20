Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, & PCO Exit TNA Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Jordynne Grace appears to be finished with TNA Wrestling after her recent loss to Tessa Blanchard, with her contract expiring this month. The TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view may mark her final appearance.
Josh Alexander is also nearing his departure, as his contract ends in mid-February. He is expected to leave shortly thereafter.
According to Fightful Select, Gail Kim produced the Blanchard vs. Grace match at Genesis.
Additionally, PCO is reportedly leaving TNA Wrestling.
