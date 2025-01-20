TNA Star Shocks Fans by Destroying Championship and Voicing Discontent

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A TNA Wrestling star's recent actions at an independent event unveiled deep frustrations with the company. Despite exciting developments for TNA, including a multi-year WWE partnership and the upcoming Genesis pay-per-view in 2025, one titleholder expressed the opposite sentiment at GCW vs. The People in New York City.

PCO, the TNA Digital Media Champion, participated in and won the Kickoff Rumble. However, it was his shocking act afterward that captured fans’ attention. He placed his championship in the ring and smashed it repeatedly with a sledgehammer. Following this, he took the mic to vent his frustrations, declaring: “I sold out the biggest show in TNA history. I sold more t-shirts in one night than any…” His statement was abruptly cut off as the camera and audio feed lost connection, leaving fans bewildered.

PCO has held the TNA Digital Media Championship since Slammiversary 2024 and last appeared on TV during the December 14 iMPACT tapings, where he and Sami Callihan lost to The Hardys. Updates on this incident will follow as more information emerges.