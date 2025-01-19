JBL Excited for WWE RAW Appearance Despite Uncertainty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) is eagerly anticipating his appearance on the January 20th episode of WWE RAW. His recent engagements with various wrestling organizations, including TNA, have generated significant buzz.

On the podcast Something To Wrestle, JBL shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m excited. They gave me a call, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m thrilled to be coming in.’ I believe Pat McAfee is out for the National Championship Game, so I’m not sure exactly what I’m doing. I kind of got an idea a little bit from creative, and it sounds all fun. I’m excited to go back. When you’re gone for a while, you just kind of enjoy being back in the arena, seeing the guys that you know, seeing the new guys. They treat you unbelievably well. The way they handle legends is just fantastic. I’m excited to go back, and I hope I get to work with Michael Cole. I’m not sure exactly what I’m doing, but I hope I get to work with him.”