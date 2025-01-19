WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Active WWE Superstar Takes on Producer Role for SmackDown Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

After the January 17 episode, WWE SmackDown star Kevin Owens served as the producer for his match on the show. In this episode, Owens triumphed over Rey Mysterio in a singles match in Mysterio’s hometown of San Diego.

Post-match, Owens attempted a package piledriver on Mysterio until Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes intervened. According to Fightful Select, Owens and former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode were listed as producers for the match.

On January 18, Owens shared a photo on social media of himself shaking hands and bowing to Mysterio at a house show, honoring the significance of their first meeting.

Owens is set to challenge Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1. For the full event lineup, check the official source.

Jan 19, 2025


#wwe #smackdown #kevin owens

