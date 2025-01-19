WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

How Long Has the TNA Wrestling-WWE NXT Collaboration Been in Development?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

How Long Has the TNA Wrestling-WWE NXT Collaboration Been in Development?

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tommy Dreamer discussed the new partnership between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

According to Dreamer, discussions for the deal have been in the works for almost a year, dating back to crossovers at the Royal Rumble with Jordynne.

He noted that both companies operate independently, allowing them to maintain their creative directions. 

“Probably what, a year … when you had the crossovers and all that stuff from the Royal Rumble with Jordynne. Both companies are separately privately owned. No one will tell somebody else how to do their own stuff. We saw the unsuccessful creative brand of ECW when, if it was left alone, the WWE’s relaunch, if it was left alone, I thought it could’ve been great, but it falls into another WWE property and then it won’t be as successful or well-achieved. If I use Jordynne and Joe Hendry as my example, it was proven successful, and The Rascals too. Zachary Wentz came out of his shell and proved he could also be a great singles wrestler. I’d love to see if an NXT world title match with ‘NXT’ players could be defended on a TNA pay-per-view. That’s something I would love to see, but now more things are possible.”

AEW Tag Team Splits After Tensions Rise

Saturday's Maximum Carnage’s episode of Collision, an AEW tag team officially disbanded following months of speculation. The Acclaimed [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2025 06:56AM

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling #tommy dreamer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91264/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π