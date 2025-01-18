D-Von Dudley Reflects on Vince McMahon's Dual Nature in the Wrestling World

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

D-Von Dudley shares his experiences of working with Vince McMahon, highlighting both the positives and negatives. Initially gaining fame under Paul Heyman in ECW, he and Bubba Ray Dudley later joined WWE, where they encountered McMahon's challenging management style. In a recent YouTube video, D-Von mentioned McMahon's tendency to verbally criticize talent if a segment didn't meet his standards.

He stated, "In terms of Vince McMahon, some of the things I didn't like when you did something wrong, you knew that your ass was in trouble and you had to face him. Nobody wanted to walk that hall of shame or having to listen to Vince berate them, it's probably [because] it makes you feel like you're a child. You're a grown-ass man, and yet you're getting berated like there's no tomorrow. He makes you feel that small, but then when he wants to praise you, he makes you feel that big." D-Von described McMahon's ability to influence emotions like a puppeteer, explaining that his praise and criticism were deeply impactful.

He also touched on a serious incident involving a racial slur used by McMahon at the 2005 WWE Survivor Series. Currently, McMahon is not leading WWE; he resigned from TKO/WWE following serious allegations from former employee Janel Grant. She filed a lawsuit in January 2024 accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The case is still ongoing, with a temporary hold agreed upon while investigations continue.