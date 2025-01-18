Creative Team Divided Over Solo Sikoa's Segment on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's creative team wrestled with the direction for Solo Sikoa on this week’s SmackDown.

Initially, Solo Sikoa was slated to open the show, addressing his recent loss to Roman Reigns during the Raw on Netflix premiere. However, fans greeted him with a chorus of boos during a promo attempt, prompting him to abruptly leave the ring. Jacob Fatu then took center stage with a highly praised in-ring promo, which was cut short when LA Knight stormed the ring to confront the rest of The Bloodline.

In a dramatic turn, Braun Strowman made his surprise return to aid Knight and even the odds. WWE seamlessly blended reality into fiction, revealing that Strowman had been recovering from a Bloodline attack, though the real reason for his absence was a severe illness that sidelined him at the start of 2025.

According to WrestleVotes, the original plans called for Solo Sikoa to open the show by addressing his loss, but those plans were revised, showcasing WWE's flexibility in storytelling.