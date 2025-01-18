AEW Star Files Trademark Linked to Potential Faction Name

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW star Buddy Matthews has officially applied to trademark the term "Hounds of Hell." The filing was submitted on January 17th to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and includes classifications for both advertising and entertainment services. Below are the detailed descriptions of the services linked to the trademark:

Advertising Services: “Promoting the goods and services of others; organizing fairs for commercial and advertising purposes; providing a searchable website featuring the goods and services of other vendors.”

Entertainment Services: “Wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

In a related development, Brody King filed a trademark for "Hounds of Hell" earlier this week, specifically for merchandise purposes. This has fueled speculation that the term may be the name of a new faction involving Matthews, King, and Julia Hart. The potential group could signal a shift in AEW's narrative direction, particularly as Malakai Black appears to be departing the company.