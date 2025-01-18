WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

New Match and HBK's Role Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

New Match and HBK's Role Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 will feature a new match with Braun Strowman facing Jacob Fatu. This matchup follows a chaotic brawl that occurred on SmackDown between Strowman, LA Knight, The Bloodline’s Fatu, and Tama Tonga.

Additionally, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will serve as a special enforcer for a significant contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis urged both wrestlers to sign an addendum that may prohibit the package piledriver in their upcoming ladder match at the Royal Rumble. After their refusal, Aldis announced that both competitors will have to relinquish their WWE titles, which will be suspended above the ring at Royal Rumble, while Michaels oversees the signing.

The updated lineup for the WWE SNME on January 25 in San Antonio includes:

- World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

- Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

- Contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, with Shawn Michaels as special enforcer

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced for NXT Atlanta Event

The next Women’s Tag Team title match is set. Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend their titles against Jakara Jackson & Lash Leg [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2025 07:31AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #shawn michaels #saturday nights main event #snme

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91244/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π