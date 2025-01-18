New Match and HBK's Role Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 will feature a new match with Braun Strowman facing Jacob Fatu. This matchup follows a chaotic brawl that occurred on SmackDown between Strowman, LA Knight, The Bloodline’s Fatu, and Tama Tonga.

Additionally, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will serve as a special enforcer for a significant contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis urged both wrestlers to sign an addendum that may prohibit the package piledriver in their upcoming ladder match at the Royal Rumble. After their refusal, Aldis announced that both competitors will have to relinquish their WWE titles, which will be suspended above the ring at Royal Rumble, while Michaels oversees the signing.

The updated lineup for the WWE SNME on January 25 in San Antonio includes:

- World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

- Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

- Contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, with Shawn Michaels as special enforcer