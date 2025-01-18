WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced for NXT Atlanta Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced for NXT Atlanta Event

The next Women’s Tag Team title match is set. Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend their titles against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend at a televised NXT event at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on January 28.

Belair & Naomi recently retained their titles against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae on SmackDown. Jackson & Legend earned their title shot by defeating the Unholy Union, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, on Tuesday's NXT. This match follows recent tensions between the teams. Naomi stepped in as Belair’s partner after Jade Cargill was injured in November, with no updates on Cargill’s attacker.

Here is the updated lineup for WWE NXT at Center Stage:

- NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defends against Shotzi

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi defend against Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Corey Graves' WWE Outburst Triggers Backstage Buzz

Corey Graves expressed his frustration regarding his WWE shift to NXT on Twitter, revealing discontent with the move from the SmackDown comm [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2025 07:34AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91243/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π