WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced for NXT Atlanta Event

The next Women’s Tag Team title match is set. Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend their titles against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend at a televised NXT event at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on January 28.

Belair & Naomi recently retained their titles against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae on SmackDown. Jackson & Legend earned their title shot by defeating the Unholy Union, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, on Tuesday's NXT. This match follows recent tensions between the teams. Naomi stepped in as Belair’s partner after Jade Cargill was injured in November, with no updates on Cargill’s attacker.

Here is the updated lineup for WWE NXT at Center Stage:

- NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defends against Shotzi

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi defend against Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson