WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Wade Barrett to Step In for Pat McAfee on WWE RAW, January 20

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

Wade Barrett to Step In for Pat McAfee on WWE RAW, January 20

Wade Barrett will step in for Pat McAfee during the January 20 episode of WWE RAW. ESPN reported that McAfee will attend the CFP National Championship game, missing the Monday night broadcast.

On the January 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, Barrett confirmed his appearance on RAW in McAfee’s absence. Barrett joined the WWE RAW commentary team in August 2023, switched to SmackDown in February 2024, then returned to RAW in September with the arrival of Joe Tessitore. McAfee rejoined WWE RAW during the RAW on Netflix premiere, and both Barrett and Tessitore transitioned back to SmackDown on the January 10 episode.

Motor City Machine Guns Secure Title Shot on WWE SmackDown

Raise your fists! Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns triumphed over Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo from Legado De [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2025 07:25AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #pat mcafee #wade barrett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91241/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π