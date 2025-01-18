Wade Barrett to Step In for Pat McAfee on WWE RAW, January 20

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wade Barrett will step in for Pat McAfee during the January 20 episode of WWE RAW. ESPN reported that McAfee will attend the CFP National Championship game, missing the Monday night broadcast.

On the January 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, Barrett confirmed his appearance on RAW in McAfee’s absence. Barrett joined the WWE RAW commentary team in August 2023, switched to SmackDown in February 2024, then returned to RAW in September with the arrival of Joe Tessitore. McAfee rejoined WWE RAW during the RAW on Netflix premiere, and both Barrett and Tessitore transitioned back to SmackDown on the January 10 episode.