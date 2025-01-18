WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Motor City Machine Guns Secure Title Shot on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

Raise your fists! Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns triumphed over Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo from Legado Del Fantasma on January 17, 2025.

This victory grants them a future opportunity for the WWE Tag Team Championships, currently held by Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY. Remarkably, they won despite interference attempts by Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

It remains unclear when Sabin and Shelley will challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #motor city machine guns

