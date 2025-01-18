Motor City Machine Guns Secure Title Shot on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Raise your fists! Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns triumphed over Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo from Legado Del Fantasma on January 17, 2025.
This victory grants them a future opportunity for the WWE Tag Team Championships, currently held by Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY. Remarkably, they won despite interference attempts by Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.
It remains unclear when Sabin and Shelley will challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Pretty Deadly 's plan backfired... 😬#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wS3FGNr2FK— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2025
