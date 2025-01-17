Triple H Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga's WWE SmackDown Entrance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Triple H offers a glimpse into his creative process with a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media on January 17. The video showcases him producing an entrance for Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga of the Bloodline, illustrating their teamwork as they follow his guidance.

Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’ In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer.

Check out the full video below: