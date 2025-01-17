WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Triple H Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga's WWE SmackDown Entrance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

Triple H Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga's WWE SmackDown Entrance

Triple H offers a glimpse into his creative process with a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media on January 17. The video showcases him producing an entrance for Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga of the Bloodline, illustrating their teamwork as they follow his guidance.

Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’ In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer.

Check out the full video below:

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight's SmackDown and Updated Card

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will take on Candice LeRae and Nia Jax on the January 17th episode of WWE Smack [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2025 01:01PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #jacob fatu #tama tonga #paul levesque #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91226/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π