Triple H Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga's WWE SmackDown Entrance

Triple H offers a glimpse into his creative process with a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media on January 17. The video showcases him producing an entrance for Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga of the Bloodline, illustrating their teamwork as they follow his guidance.
Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’ In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer.
Check out the full video below:
Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’— Triple H (@TripleH) January 17, 2025
In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer.@jacobfatu_wwe #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3KyLdWAI2T
