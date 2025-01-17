WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Sets Ticket Sale Date for WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

WWE Sets Ticket Sale Date for WrestleMania 41

WWE has announced that single tickets for Wrestlemania 41, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, will go on sale on January 24 at 12 PM ET. A presale is scheduled for January 22.

Individual tickets for the two-day event on April 19 and 20 will be available for purchase starting January 24 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. Fans can access tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.

Two-day combo tickets and WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass packages are also available. Details can be found on Ticketmaster and through On Location, WWE's exclusive hospitality partner here.

Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium, with WWE also bringing Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and more to the city, along with local outreach events.

WrestleMania has grown into a cultural phenomenon over the years. This past April, WrestleMania XL set records with 145,298 in attendance, generating over $200 million in economic impact for its host city.

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight's SmackDown and Updated Card

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will take on Candice LeRae and Nia Jax on the January 17th episode of WWE Smack [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2025 01:01PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91219/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π