WWE Sets Ticket Sale Date for WrestleMania 41

WWE has announced that single tickets for Wrestlemania 41, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, will go on sale on January 24 at 12 PM ET. A presale is scheduled for January 22.

Individual tickets for the two-day event on April 19 and 20 will be available for purchase starting January 24 at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. Fans can access tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.

Two-day combo tickets and WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass packages are also available. Details can be found on Ticketmaster and through On Location, WWE's exclusive hospitality partner here.

Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium, with WWE also bringing Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and more to the city, along with local outreach events.

WrestleMania has grown into a cultural phenomenon over the years. This past April, WrestleMania XL set records with 145,298 in attendance, generating over $200 million in economic impact for its host city.