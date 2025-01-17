WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight's SmackDown and Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will take on Candice LeRae and Nia Jax on the January 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. This match follows last week's four-way Number One Contender’s Match involving Jax, Belair, Naomi, and Bayley.

The updated card is as follows:

- WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley

- Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Los Garza (Berto & Angel)

- Solo Sikoa Returns

- Naomi & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax

