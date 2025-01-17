WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Judge Denies Tammy “Sunny” Sytch's Request to Modify Prison Sentence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was charged with several offenses following a March 2022 car accident that resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter, including DUI manslaughter. Florida State Attorney RJ Larizza described Sytch as “a danger to society.” She received a 17-year prison sentence along with 8 years of probation.

This week, Sytch attempted to have her sentence shortened with a letter to Judge Karen A. Foxman. On January 14th, the judge ruled against her request, emphasizing the following: Sytch was sentenced on November 27, 2023, for various counts, including DUI causing death, with terms totaling 17 years and probation related to multiple charges.

In her motion, Sytch sought a modification to serve her sentences for counts 1 and 2 concurrently instead of consecutively. She expressed remorse and highlighted her achievements in prison, such as graduating from a Culinary Arts program and becoming a teacher’s aide. However, the judge acknowledged her efforts yet ultimately denied the request, leaving her release date set for September 13, 2039.

Tags: #wwe #sunny #tammy sytch

