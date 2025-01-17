Judge Denies Tammy “Sunny” Sytch's Request to Modify Prison Sentence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was charged with several offenses following a March 2022 car accident that resulted in the death of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter, including DUI manslaughter. Florida State Attorney RJ Larizza described Sytch as “a danger to society.” She received a 17-year prison sentence along with 8 years of probation.

This week, Sytch attempted to have her sentence shortened with a letter to Judge Karen A. Foxman. On January 14th, the judge ruled against her request, emphasizing the following: Sytch was sentenced on November 27, 2023, for various counts, including DUI causing death, with terms totaling 17 years and probation related to multiple charges.

In her motion, Sytch sought a modification to serve her sentences for counts 1 and 2 concurrently instead of consecutively. She expressed remorse and highlighted her achievements in prison, such as graduating from a Culinary Arts program and becoming a teacher’s aide. However, the judge acknowledged her efforts yet ultimately denied the request, leaving her release date set for September 13, 2039.