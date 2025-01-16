WWE Reportedly Scheduling WrestleMania Press Event for Super Bowl Weekend in New Orleans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas is less than three months away, but speculation about the location for next year’s event is already circulating online.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to host a WrestleMania press event during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th.
Last year, WWE held a similar press event in Las Vegas ahead of officially announcing the city as the host for WrestleMania 41. The choice of New Orleans for this year's event aligns with the Super Bowl being hosted nearby, sparking curiosity about whether WWE plans to return to the Big Easy for WrestleMania 42. New Orleans previously hosted WrestleMania 30 and 34, making it a strong contender for another show-stopping event.
In a similar fashion to last year, sources have confirmed to us that WWE will host a WrestleMania press event on Super Bowl weekend—Saturday, February 8th—in New Orleans, the host city for Super Bowl 59.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 16, 2025
