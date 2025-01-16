Triple H & Shawn Michaels Discuss Historic WWE & TNA Wrestling Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Triple H and Shawn Michaels recently shared insights on the newly announced multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling. The collaboration, revealed in a press release on January 16, will see talent from NXT and TNA appearing on weekly shows, WWE Premium Live Events, and TNA Pay-Per-Views.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Shawn Michaels, WWE senior vice president of talent development creative, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home.”

Further commenting on Twitter, Michaels referred to it as an “unprecedented partnership,” highlighting the exciting opportunities it presents for both #WWENXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars.

Triple H, WWE Chief Content Officer, described the partnership as “massive news,” stating on X: “This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry.”

This announcement follows a successful year of collaboration, with notable stars such as Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace competing in high-profile matches on WWE PLEs. Recently, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was spotted in attendance at the January 14 edition of WWE NXT, hinting at a future match with Cora Jade.

