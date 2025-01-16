WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jonathan Coachman Responds to Corey Graves' Twitter Rant

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Corey Graves recently vented on Twitter about losing his dream job as an in-ring talent, transitioning to commentary where he claimed to excel, only to face criticism for not being 'famous enough.' Although he hinted at sharing more on WWE NXT, Graves unexpectedly returned to Pittsburgh instead of appearing on the show. His comments were candid and not part of a storyline.

During an appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Jonathan Coachman shared his perspective, asserting that Graves has legitimate reasons to feel slighted. He noted that for Graves' comments to be a work, he would need to be in a managerial or wrestling role again, which he isn't.

Coachman said, “People said, ‘Oh, he’s working.’ In order for it to be a work, in my opinion, he would have to be able to be a manager or be a wrestler again. If you’re a manager, the first thing that Vince McMahon said to me years ago when I left the announce table for a couple of years and I became a heel character, he said, ‘You have to be willing to get your a** kicked.’ So, to me, it’s not a work. He should feel slighted. The thing that I would never do is I would never tweet that.”

Graves deleted his frustration-filled tweets the following day.

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
