SPOILERS from Tuesday's WWE LFG Taping

WWE filmed material for future episodes of WWE LFG at the Performance Center on Tuesday night, preceding NXT. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were the announcers.
- Bayley Humphrey def. Dani Sekelsky
- Penina Tuilaepa def. Sirena Linton
- Lainey Reid & Kali Armstrong had a promo and brawl with Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley.
- Drake Morreaux def. Chris Island.
