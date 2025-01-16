SPOILERS from Tuesday's WWE LFG Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

WWE filmed material for future episodes of WWE LFG at the Performance Center on Tuesday night, preceding NXT. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were the announcers.

- Bayley Humphrey def. Dani Sekelsky

- Penina Tuilaepa def. Sirena Linton

- Lainey Reid & Kali Armstrong had a promo and brawl with Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley.

- Drake Morreaux def. Chris Island.