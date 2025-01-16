WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

SPOILERS from Tuesday's WWE LFG Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

SPOILERS from Tuesday's WWE LFG Taping

WWE filmed material for future episodes of WWE LFG at the Performance Center on Tuesday night, preceding NXT. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were the announcers.

- Bayley Humphrey def. Dani Sekelsky

- Penina Tuilaepa def. Sirena Linton

- Lainey Reid & Kali Armstrong had a promo and brawl with Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley.

- Drake Morreaux def. Chris Island.

Jim Ross Surprised by WWE Hype for Penta

AEW commentator Jim Ross was surprised by the significant buzz WWE created for Penta before his debut on RAW. After weeks of vignettes, the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2025 01:46PM


Tags: #wwe #lfg #results #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91193/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π