WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Jim Ross Surprised by WWE Hype for Penta

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Jim Ross Surprised by WWE Hype for Penta

AEW commentator Jim Ross was surprised by the significant buzz WWE created for Penta before his debut on RAW. After weeks of vignettes, the former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion made a strong entrance with a win over Chad Gable.

On his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross stated, “I was a little surprised at the hype. So what it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way, where he’s gonna be in main events or semi-main events within the next year, if not sooner.” He described Penta as a “soft-spoken guy, no trouble” in AEW, noting the presence of other high-flyers that diluted his uniqueness.

“He wasn’t the only one doing it, so it made it less special. WWE’s got a good stock of luchadores. They got several guys on the roster that have that background. Just gotta’ be careful of how you book him,” Ross added.

Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, remains in AEW but has been unused for months, hinting at “inhumane treatment” during his absence.


Tags: #wwe #penta #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91192/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π