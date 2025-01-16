Jim Ross Surprised by WWE Hype for Penta

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW commentator Jim Ross was surprised by the significant buzz WWE created for Penta before his debut on RAW. After weeks of vignettes, the former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion made a strong entrance with a win over Chad Gable.

On his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross stated, “I was a little surprised at the hype. So what it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way, where he’s gonna be in main events or semi-main events within the next year, if not sooner.” He described Penta as a “soft-spoken guy, no trouble” in AEW, noting the presence of other high-flyers that diluted his uniqueness.

“He wasn’t the only one doing it, so it made it less special. WWE’s got a good stock of luchadores. They got several guys on the roster that have that background. Just gotta’ be careful of how you book him,” Ross added.

Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix, remains in AEW but has been unused for months, hinting at “inhumane treatment” during his absence.