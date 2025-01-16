Matt Hardy Envisions The Hardys Returning to WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Matt Hardy is hopeful about a WWE return, given the ongoing cooperation between TNA and WWE. Recently, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was seen in the WWE NXT audience, reigniting fan interest in the Hardy brothers, who currently hold the TNA Tag Team titles.

In an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Matt discussed the potential for a return: “I feel good about that. That’s one of the great things about working with TNA now. They know that we do have a lot of love for WWE. They know that we would like to do the Hall of Fame. We filmed some content for WWE that’ll probably be dropping pretty soon.”

He added, “Saw the Dudleys did it the day before us, and I know theirs just dropped recently, but we have a good working relationship with them. I think the perfect storm arose. I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Who knows?”

Last August, the Hardys filmed content in Cleveland specifically for WWE digital platforms, but a release date has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, they are preparing for TNA Genesis, where they will defend their titles against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz).

The Hardys re-signed with TNA in November 2024.