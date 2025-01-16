WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Matt Hardy Envisions The Hardys Returning to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Matt Hardy Envisions The Hardys Returning to WWE

Matt Hardy is hopeful about a WWE return, given the ongoing cooperation between TNA and WWE. Recently, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was seen in the WWE NXT audience, reigniting fan interest in the Hardy brothers, who currently hold the TNA Tag Team titles.

In an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Matt discussed the potential for a return: “I feel good about that. That’s one of the great things about working with TNA now. They know that we do have a lot of love for WWE. They know that we would like to do the Hall of Fame. We filmed some content for WWE that’ll probably be dropping pretty soon.”

He added, “Saw the Dudleys did it the day before us, and I know theirs just dropped recently, but we have a good working relationship with them. I think the perfect storm arose. I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Who knows?”

Last August, the Hardys filmed content in Cleveland specifically for WWE digital platforms, but a release date has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, they are preparing for TNA Genesis, where they will defend their titles against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz).

The Hardys re-signed with TNA in November 2024.

Bob Uecker, WWE Hall of Famer and 'Major League' Star, Dies at 90

Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90. On January 16th, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that Uecker, who was the play-by-play broadcas [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2025 12:10PM


Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling #the hardy boyz #matt hardy jeff hardy #the hardys

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91189/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π