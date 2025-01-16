WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bob Uecker, WWE Hall of Famer and 'Major League' Star, Dies at 90

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2025

Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90. On January 16th, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that Uecker, who was the play-by-play broadcaster for the team for over 50 seasons, has died.

Uecker played baseball for several years, including with the St. Louis Cardinals, who won the World Series in 1964. He transitioned into broadcasting, winning the Ford C. Frick Award in 2003. Uecker became a crossover celebrity, appearing in the Major League franchise and the SI.com

Mr. Belvedere, along with numerous cameos in various shows and movies. In the wrestling world, he served as a special ring announcer for the iconic match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III and was also present at WrestleMania IV, where Andre famously choked him. Uecker was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

On behalf of WNS, we send our condolences to Bob Uecker’s family, friends, and fans.


