SPOILERS for Ring of Honor's 100th Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Future Ring of Honor TV programming has been spoiled, revealing four matches taped for the 100th episode on Honor Club. These matches are scheduled to air on Thursday, January 23, following the taping on January 15 in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

- ROH Television Champion Komander defeated QT Marshall, who earned his title shot by going to a time limit draw with Komander in a Proving Ground match on January 2.

- Queen Aminata defeated Allysin Kay, who has been used for enhancement work in AEW and ROH.

- The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) triumphed over Rosario Grillo & Jon Cruz, with Grillo also appearing in previous enhancement matches.

- Leila Grey emerged victorious against Marti Belle.