Athena and Thekla’s Shocking Post-Match Fight You Need to See!

At NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Athena aimed to win the International Women’s Cup tournament, but her plans were derailed by Thekla, leading to Momo Watanabe's victory. After the event, tensions flared as Athena and Thekla engaged in a heated altercation.
STARDOM’s official Twitter account shared a video showing Athena confronting Thekla, blaming her for ruining her moment. The argument quickly turned physical, with Thekla laughing and provoking Athena. While Thekla claimed she would wait for their title match, she attempted to throw hands but was stopped just in time.
Athena is set to defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Thekla at Stardom’s Korakuen Hall show on January 13th. This comes after Thekla’s distraction cost Athena the match. Earlier this week, the two shared the ring in a tag team victory over Tay Melo and Mina Shirakawa, but their rivalry is far from over.
"You're sorry about that? YOU TOOK MY MOMENT, BITCH."
FULL CONFRONTATION between Athena and Thekla backstage after Wrestle Dynasty, as both dared to tear each other apart.
Now it's happening on January 13... IN KORAKUEN HALL FOR THE RING OF HONOR TITLE. pic.twitter.com/encR9deyKF
