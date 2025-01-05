WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Athena and Thekla’s Shocking Post-Match Fight You Need to See!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

Athena and Thekla’s Shocking Post-Match Fight You Need to See!

At NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Athena aimed to win the International Women’s Cup tournament, but her plans were derailed by Thekla, leading to Momo Watanabe's victory. After the event, tensions flared as Athena and Thekla engaged in a heated altercation.

STARDOM’s official Twitter account shared a video showing Athena confronting Thekla, blaming her for ruining her moment. The argument quickly turned physical, with Thekla laughing and provoking Athena. While Thekla claimed she would wait for their title match, she attempted to throw hands but was stopped just in time.

Athena is set to defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Thekla at Stardom’s Korakuen Hall show on January 13th. This comes after Thekla’s distraction cost Athena the match. Earlier this week, the two shared the ring in a tag team victory over Tay Melo and Mina Shirakawa, but their rivalry is far from over.


Tags: #aew #njpw #wrestle dynasty #roh #ring of honor #athena #thekla

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90959/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π