Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Preview

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is live from Cincinnati! Tonight’s action-packed episode features a world title showdown as Jon Moxley puts his championship on the line against Powerhouse Hobbs. Here’s everything lined up for the January 15 edition of Dynamite!
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD
- Christian Cage vs. HOOK
- Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe
- We'll hear from Ricochet.
⚡ Paul Heyman Shares Honest Thoughts on WWE Star Bron Breakker and His Potential
Paul Heyman openly shared his thoughts on WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who is in his second reign. In an interview on Logan [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 12:18PM
