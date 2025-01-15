WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Preview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Preview

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is live from Cincinnati! Tonight’s action-packed episode features a world title showdown as Jon Moxley puts his championship on the line against Powerhouse Hobbs. Here’s everything lined up for the January 15 edition of Dynamite!

- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD

- Christian Cage vs. HOOK

- Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

- The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe

- We'll hear from Ricochet.

Paul Heyman Shares Honest Thoughts on WWE Star Bron Breakker and His Potential

Paul Heyman openly shared his thoughts on WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who is in his second reign. In an interview on Logan [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 12:18PM


