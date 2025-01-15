WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Heyman Shares Honest Thoughts on WWE Star Bron Breakker and His Potential

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Paul Heyman openly shared his thoughts on WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who is in his second reign.

In an interview on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive, Heyman talked about his conversations with the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He noted that Breakker is unaware of his own potential greatness, saying, “I sit with Bron Breakker and Breakker looks at me and goes ‘this is the type of thing I’m thinking of doing.’ I’m like ‘man, you’ve got no idea how great you are. You’ve got no idea of the greatness that lives inside you, it just hasn’t matured enough that your brain tells you “I’ve got this.”’

Breakker has mentioned the possibility of collaborating with Heyman in the future, suggesting that it could happen “at some point down the line.” Heyman also shared his approach to long-term storytelling, emphasizing that he writes “the final page first.” Recently, Heyman has been more closely associated with Roman Reigns, especially during The Rock's presentation of the Ula Fala to Reigns after Tribal Combat on WWE Raw. Furthermore, Heyman currently “owes a favor” to CM Punk, the details of which remain undisclosed even to Reigns.


Tags: #wwe #bron breakker #paul heyman

