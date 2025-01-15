Bayley Speaks Out on Surprise WWE NXT Return and Post-Show Brawl

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the January 14 episode of WWE NXT, Bayley surprised fans by confronting Roxanne Perez, resulting in a heated brawl. Perez claimed that the women’s division would struggle without her as NXT Women’s Champion, prompting a fierce reaction from Bayley. The confrontation ended with Bayley having the last word after the show.

In response to her performance, Bayley tweeted: “Sorry that @roxanne_wwe runs her mouth too damn much.” Speculation arises that this exchange could lead to a feud between the two-time NXT Women’s Champion and Perez.

Meanwhile, Perez's tag team partner, Cora Jade, drew attention with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich watching her match from the front row. After Jade's victory over Kelani Jordan, she engaged in a Twitter exchange with Slamovich, hinting at a future matchup.