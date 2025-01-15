WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bayley Speaks Out on Surprise WWE NXT Return and Post-Show Brawl

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Bayley Speaks Out on Surprise WWE NXT Return and Post-Show Brawl

During the January 14 episode of WWE NXT, Bayley surprised fans by confronting Roxanne Perez, resulting in a heated brawl. Perez claimed that the women’s division would struggle without her as NXT Women’s Champion, prompting a fierce reaction from Bayley. The confrontation ended with Bayley having the last word after the show.

In response to her performance, Bayley tweeted: “Sorry that @roxanne_wwe runs her mouth too damn much.” Speculation arises that this exchange could lead to a feud between the two-time NXT Women’s Champion and Perez.

Meanwhile, Perez's tag team partner, Cora Jade, drew attention with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich watching her match from the front row. After Jade's victory over Kelani Jordan, she engaged in a Twitter exchange with Slamovich, hinting at a future matchup.

Charlotte Flair Attends WWE NXT, Poses with Meta-Four

Charlotte Flair attended this week’s WWE NXT episode at the Capital Wrestling Center. After being sidelined since December 2023, she s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2025 04:11AM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #bayley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91152/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π