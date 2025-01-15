Charlotte Flair Attends WWE NXT, Poses with Meta-Four

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair attended this week’s WWE NXT episode at the Capital Wrestling Center. After being sidelined since December 2023, she shared a photo with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four, captioning it: “Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang.”

On Tuesday’s show, Legend and Jackson secured a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.