Charlotte Flair Attends WWE NXT, Poses with Meta-Four

Charlotte Flair attended this week’s WWE NXT episode at the Capital Wrestling Center. After being sidelined since December 2023, she shared a photo with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four, captioning it: “Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang.”
On Tuesday’s show, Legend and Jackson secured a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang. pic.twitter.com/stwVYDNvDD— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 15, 2025
