Jonathan Coachman Weighs in on Corey Graves' WWE NXT Situation

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently expressed his feelings about returning to the NXT brand. Despite promising to elaborate on this during the January 14th, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, Graves did not appear.

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman, who collaborated with Graves in 2018, shared his perspective on X. He pointed out that many announcers, including JR and Michael Cole, have faced similar transitions.

“So Corey is upset for being bumped from the main announce roster. Happened to JR [Jim Ross] 5 times. Happened to [Michael] Cole multiple times. Happened to me multiple times. He is right he is really good at his job. But playing in the sandbox a little bit better might not hurt next time. Embrace whatever role you have and understand that you are lucky to have it.”

Coachman humorously noted that perhaps Graves was not keen on being part of a three-man booth, showcasing the unpredictability of the wrestling business.

In response to speculation from fans regarding whether this situation could be a storyline, Coachman clarified, “I would be getting worked if I was talking as a fan. I gave my take from experience... But the fact of the matter is, he’s not doing Raw or SmackDown, which are the two biggest shows in the company.”