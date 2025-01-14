Corey Graves Shares Frustration Over WWE Demotion in Candid Tweet

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Corey Graves took to Twitter to share his frustrations regarding his current situation in WWE. In a candid post, he wrote:

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."

Graves was recently shifted to the NXT brand after WWE made some high-profile commentary changes, bringing back Pat McAfee to join Michael Cole on the RAW brand. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are now the voices of SmackDown, leaving Graves assigned to NXT until the end of football season.

According to a report by PWInsider, Graves has been unhappy with his current role in the company over the past few weeks. His recent social media post appears to reflect those feelings.

Graves reportedly recognizes that his popularity doesn't match the mainstream appeal of McAfee or Tessitore. Despite his hard work and significant contributions to WWE over the years, he feels overshadowed by the company's decision to prioritize “more known names” and “part-time personalities.” This is a frustration echoed by many fans and peers who believe Graves has earned his spot on the main shows.