WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Corey Graves Skips January 14 WWE NXT Despite Hinting at Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Corey Graves Skips January 14 WWE NXT Despite Hinting at Appearance

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently shared a statement regarding his status with the company after returning to the NXT brand. He mentioned he would have “a lot to say” on the January 14th, 2025 edition of WWE NXT.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Graves will not appear on the show. Johnson observed that Graves was seen at the Orlando, FL Airport, preparing to leave the city.

Johnson stated, “There had been word within WWE for the last week that Graves wasn’t happy with being bumped off Raw and Smackdown for the NXT assignment, where he would be the third-man in the booth alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T. This morning, Graves tweeted again, trying to focus the energy he received overnight into interest into what he might say on NXT TV. Instead, it appears he won’t be saying anything tonight.”

Corey Graves Shares Frustration Over WWE Demotion in Candid Tweet

Corey Graves took to Twitter to share his frustrations regarding his current situation in WWE. In a candid post, he wrote: "Imagine chasing [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2025 07:42AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #corey graves

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91108/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π