Corey Graves Skips January 14 WWE NXT Despite Hinting at Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently shared a statement regarding his status with the company after returning to the NXT brand. He mentioned he would have “a lot to say” on the January 14th, 2025 edition of WWE NXT.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Graves will not appear on the show. Johnson observed that Graves was seen at the Orlando, FL Airport, preparing to leave the city.

Johnson stated, “There had been word within WWE for the last week that Graves wasn’t happy with being bumped off Raw and Smackdown for the NXT assignment, where he would be the third-man in the booth alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T. This morning, Graves tweeted again, trying to focus the energy he received overnight into interest into what he might say on NXT TV. Instead, it appears he won’t be saying anything tonight.”