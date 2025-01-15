WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Shares Insights on His Frequent Wins in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

John Cena Shares Insights on His Frequent Wins in WWE

In a recent interview with Collider.com, John Cena discussed the importance of his frequent victories during the peak of his WWE career.

He acknowledged that one major challenge was the predictability of his wins, saying, “One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul.' The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you’ve got to win, and sometimes you’ve got to win a lot. Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that’s kind of the life cycle of the business. You come in an unknown and, hopefully, you get the flywheel spinning, you create all this energy on your way out, you pay it forward, you pass it off.”

Source: collider.com
