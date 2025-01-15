WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Reflects on The Radicals' Move from WCW to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

In the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shared insights about The Radicals' shift from WCW to WWE. He recounted an interesting moment while dining at a restaurant near an airport when he first saw their WWE debut on TV.

Bischoff recalled, “I didn’t hear it, I saw it. I was sitting in an Applebee’s. I couldn’t hear anything, but I could see The Radicals sitting at ringside. I looked at my wife and said, ‘They’ll be calling me soon.’ Sure enough, I received a call from Brad Siegel shortly thereafter.”

Later, he discussed Ric Flair’s advice to Kurt Angle regarding his potential move to WCW. He acknowledged that while WWE has a strong track record for building stars, it raises questions about what could have happened had Angle joined WCW. Bischoff remarked, “I think he made the best decision for himself at that time regardless of Ric Flair’s advice.”

Source: 411mania.com
