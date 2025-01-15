John Cena Reflects on Viral 'LOL Cena Wins' Meme

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena recently shared his thoughts on the 'LOL Cena Wins' meme during an interview with Collider. This meme emerged as a playful nod to his dominance in the wrestling world, where his many victories became a hallmark of his career. Cena addressed both his notable losses and the criticism surrounding his winning streak with characteristic insight.

Reflecting on his losses, Cena emphasized their significance in shaping memorable moments for fans. He highlighted key matches, such as his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 28 in Miami, which he described as a "fantastic loss." Cena also recalled Kevin Owens’ debut at Elimination Chamber 2015 and his iconic match against Rob Van Dam at the Hammerstein Ballroom during ECW One Night Stand in 2006. For Cena, these losses stood out because they brought surprises and added value to the stories being told in the ring.

When discussing the criticism he faced for frequently winning during the peak of his career, Cena explained the bigger picture. He noted that his victories were part of a long-term strategy to create impactful moments for the business and its fans. "One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins," he admitted. However, he elaborated on the importance of those wins in setting up future storylines and moments of significance. Cena described the wrestling business as a cycle, where a performer comes in as an unknown, builds momentum, and eventually uses their platform to elevate others.