Two Title Matches Scheduled for Next Week's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

WWE has revealed two significant title defenses for the upcoming episode of NXT, airing Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally.

- NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

- NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland

