Two Title Matches Scheduled for Next Week's WWE NXT

WWE has revealed two significant title defenses for the upcoming episode of NXT, airing Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally.
- NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe
- NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland
