Bayley Shocks Fans with Surprise WWE NXT Appearance

Bayley made a surprise entrance on WWE NXT during the January 14th episode. Roxanne Perez addressed her future after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Giulia, reflecting on her title reign and the women’s division's growth. She lamented the division's sad state without her and claimed it didn't deserve her. As Perez began discussing the Four Horsewomen, Bayley interrupted.
Bayley, a former NXT Women’s Champion, told Perez she could learn from her loss. Perez shot back, asserting she didn't want Bayley's advice, prompting Bayley to point out that Perez had sought her guidance for years. Tension rose as Perez declared Bayley once inspired her, but that was no longer the case. Bayley insisted Perez was stuck in her ways while she focused on WrestleMania. Their confrontation escalated into a brawl as the show concluded.
On the upcoming January 17th episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.
This ending to NXT was straight FIRE— Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) January 15, 2025
Its clear we are headed towards Bayley vs Roxanne and it makes so much sense to get the build to that match started now
This friday's championship match just got even more interestingpic.twitter.com/rcpOkqx6bd
