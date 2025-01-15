WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Shocks Fans with Surprise WWE NXT Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2025

Bayley made a surprise entrance on WWE NXT during the January 14th episode. Roxanne Perez addressed her future after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Giulia, reflecting on her title reign and the women’s division's growth. She lamented the division's sad state without her and claimed it didn't deserve her. As Perez began discussing the Four Horsewomen, Bayley interrupted.

Bayley, a former NXT Women’s Champion, told Perez she could learn from her loss. Perez shot back, asserting she didn't want Bayley's advice, prompting Bayley to point out that Perez had sought her guidance for years. Tension rose as Perez declared Bayley once inspired her, but that was no longer the case. Bayley insisted Perez was stuck in her ways while she focused on WrestleMania. Their confrontation escalated into a brawl as the show concluded.

On the upcoming January 17th episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

#wwe #nxt #bayley

