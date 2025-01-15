DIY Shocks Fans with Surprise WWE NXT Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) made an unexpected appearance on the January 14 episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage interview, Ciampa revealed that they were brought to the show by NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom). He praised Fraxiom, referencing their reputation as one of the best tag teams in NXT history. Gargano expressed eagerness to see Fraxiom compete in person and acknowledged a future confrontation between the teams.

During the show, Fraxiom defended their Tag Team Championship against OTM, with Gargano and Ciampa watching closely. Fraxer and Axiom retained their titles, directing a look toward Gargano and Ciampa post-match. Both Gargano and Ciampa are former NXT Tag Team Champions, and Gargano is a three-time NXT North American Champion.

DIY previously defeated the Motor City Machine Guns on the December 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.