Tony Schiavone Explains Absence from AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone missed the January 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, sparking speculation about a possible suspension following a now-deleted tweet about NJPW commentator Chris Charlton. In his latest podcast, “What Happened When,” Schiavone clarified that he was absent because his wife was undergoing hip replacement surgery.

He humorously remarked, “Couldn’t have been it, no. No, as a matter of fact, she got out of the hospital on Wednesday, and so I just let her walk home from the hospital instead of picking her up, and I went to TV and got suspended. But she made it home about six hours later.” He reassured listeners that his wife, Lois, is recovering well.