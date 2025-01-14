Jeff Jarrett Takes His AEW Commentary Role ‘One Day At A Time’

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jeff Jarrett has recently taken on a commentary role for AEW. During a guest spot on the “Battleground” podcast, he shared his approach of taking things “one day at a time,” expressing his enjoyment in the role amidst his limited experience.

Jarrett discussed his journey into commentary: “I’m going to play that and take that one day at a time. When I signed originally with AEW a couple of years ago, that wasn’t on my bingo card. But they asked me to fill in for ‘Zero Hour’ a few times, and I realized I kind of like this.”

On his current abilities as a commentator, he stated, “I’m beyond below a rookie as far as being an analyst or a color commentator, so when the time comes, I’m going to cross that, but I might give that a shot.”