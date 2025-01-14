WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Takes His AEW Commentary Role ‘One Day At A Time’

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

Jeff Jarrett has recently taken on a commentary role for AEW. During a guest spot on the “Battleground” podcast, he shared his approach of taking things “one day at a time,” expressing his enjoyment in the role amidst his limited experience.

Jarrett discussed his journey into commentary: “I’m going to play that and take that one day at a time. When I signed originally with AEW a couple of years ago, that wasn’t on my bingo card. But they asked me to fill in for ‘Zero Hour’ a few times, and I realized I kind of like this.”

On his current abilities as a commentator, he stated, “I’m beyond below a rookie as far as being an analyst or a color commentator, so when the time comes, I’m going to cross that, but I might give that a shot.”


