WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere Achieves Top 10 Global Ranking

The January 6 premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix has made an impressive mark by ranking in the global top 10 for views. The episode, which originated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, showcased iconic figures such as The Rock, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker. CM Punk faced off against Seth Rollins in the main event, while Roman Reigns battled Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match.

According to a press release from WWE, the premiere episode garnered 4.9 million views. Netflix reported that it ranked fourth globally for the week with 5,900,000 views and 17.7 million watch hours. Furthermore, the show secured a spot in the top 10 in 26 countries.

In the January 13 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre announced their participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Additionally, Lyra Valkyria was named the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and Penta made his in-ring debut.