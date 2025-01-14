WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere Achieves Top 10 Global Ranking

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2025

WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere Achieves Top 10 Global Ranking

The January 6 premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix has made an impressive mark by ranking in the global top 10 for views. The episode, which originated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, showcased iconic figures such as The Rock, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker. CM Punk faced off against Seth Rollins in the main event, while Roman Reigns battled Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match.

According to a press release from WWE, the premiere episode garnered 4.9 million views. Netflix reported that it ranked fourth globally for the week with 5,900,000 views and 17.7 million watch hours. Furthermore, the show secured a spot in the top 10 in 26 countries.

In the January 13 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre announced their participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Additionally, Lyra Valkyria was named the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and Penta made his in-ring debut.

Former WWE Star Odyssey Jones Granted 3-Year Protective Order Amid Domestic Allegations

Odyssey Jones, real name Omari Palmer, broke his silence regarding his WWE firing in 2024, which stemmed from domestic violence allegations. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2025 04:23PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91125/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π