Former WWE Star Odyssey Jones Granted 3-Year Protective Order Amid Domestic Allegations

Odyssey Jones, real name Omari Palmer, broke his silence regarding his WWE firing in 2024, which stemmed from domestic violence allegations. New details have now emerged.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics and Post Wrestling, court documents reveal Palmer was granted an order of protection in September 2024 against his former partner. The petition alleged ongoing harassment and threats stemming from an incident aboard a May 2024 cruise ship, during which Palmer claims he was physically attacked.

Palmer expressed feeling in “imminent danger” as his ex-partner’s behavior escalated. No criminal charges or arrests have been reported. In Florida, Palmer was granted a temporary injunction against dating violence, which has since been extended twice—most recently on January 6, 2025, for an additional three years.

The injunction restricts Palmer’s ex-partner from contacting or approaching him. The petition also described a December 2023 hotel incident where Palmer alleges his ex-partner showed up uninvited and attacked him in front of witnesses.