What to Expect from the Second Episode of WWE Raw on Netflix

Tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix, airing live from the SAP Center Arena in San Jose, builds on the show's inaugural episode last week from the Intuit Dome. Fans can expect several changes in production as WrestleVotes noted on Twitter:

“Tonight’s RAW from San Jose will showcase what Mondays on Netflix will typically feel like, compared to last week’s big premiere. Expect some changes in visuals, as the Intuit Dome’s advanced technology isn’t present everywhere. Tonight should still retain that fresh, new vibe tho.”

Additionally, tonight will feature the debut of former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta, who is set to face Chad Gable. Penta's WWE branding has been confirmed, with merchandise already available on WWE Shop.