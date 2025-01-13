Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw on Netflix

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

PWInsider reports that Penta has been spotted in San Jose, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. WWE recently confirmed Penta’s signing, revealing his name in a vignette during last week’s show. In addition, WWE has already started selling Penta merchandise, sparking anticipation among fans.

While Penta has yet to officially debut on WWE television, his presence in San Jose has been confirmed by multiple sightings last night and earlier today. Sources indicate that Penta is expected to compete against Chad Gable during tonight’s episode, potentially marking his first in-ring appearance for WWE.

