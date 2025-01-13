WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leaked SPOILER Reveals Planned Winner of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2025

Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria are set to face off tonight on WWE Raw in the finals of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament. The winner will be crowned the inaugural champion, marking a historic moment in the women’s division.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title was introduced in November, following the debut of the Women’s United States Title on SmackDown. This addition highlights WWE’s ongoing effort to elevate its women’s division and offer more championship opportunities.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, Lyra Valkyria is reportedly favored to win the tournament and claim her first championship on the main roster.

Here is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw:

- Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Chad Gable vs. “Mystery Luchador”

- Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight

- An appearance by CM Punk

- World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER appearance

- Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appearance

