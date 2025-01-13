Latest on WWE Plans For Saudi Arabia In 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's ongoing 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority continues to generate massive revenue, with reports suggesting the company earns approximately $50 million per show held in Saudi Arabia. Since the partnership began, WWE has hosted two major events annually in the country, with SmackDown and Raw tapings commencing last year. Now, a Netflix deal will allow WWE to air Raw live from Saudi Arabia during events.

In a groundbreaking announcement earlier this month, WWE confirmed that the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh, marking the first time the event will be hosted outside North America. Many speculate this milestone could pave the way for Saudi Arabia to eventually host WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania.

According to Fightful Select, WWE currently has only one Saudi event scheduled for 2025, targeting June in Jeddah. If accurate, this would be the first year since 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic affected scheduling, to feature only one Saudi-hosted event. WWE’s last June show in the country was 2019’s Super ShowDown, headlined by the memorable Goldberg vs. The Undertaker matchup.