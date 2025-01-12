Former WWE Women's Champion Melina Perez Confirmed Safe Following Los Angeles Wildfires

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief after former WWE Champion Melina Perez was confirmed safe following fears for her well-being during the devastating LA wildfires.

Concerns for Melina’s safety had been mounting, but the LGBT pro wrestling account A Matter of Pride Wrestling provided a reassuring update on X (formerly Twitter) this evening. The account shared:

"We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us."

The post has been met with an outpouring of relief and support, with fans flooding the replies to express their joy at the good news.