WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina Perez Confirmed Safe Following Los Angeles Wildfires

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2025

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina Perez Confirmed Safe Following Los Angeles Wildfires

Fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief after former WWE Champion Melina Perez was confirmed safe following fears for her well-being during the devastating LA wildfires.

Concerns for Melina’s safety had been mounting, but the LGBT pro wrestling account A Matter of Pride Wrestling provided a reassuring update on X (formerly Twitter) this evening. The account shared:
"We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us."

The post has been met with an outpouring of relief and support, with fans flooding the replies to express their joy at the good news.

WWE Brings Back NXT Creative Team Member in Exciting New Role

Jim Smallman, a former WWE NXT creative team member, has returned to the company in a new role. Smallman, who announced his departure from W [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2025 06:55PM


Tags: #wwe #melina #los angeles #wildfires

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91055/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π