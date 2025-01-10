WWE Brings Back NXT Creative Team Member in Exciting New Role

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jim Smallman, a former WWE NXT creative team member, has returned to the company in a new role. Smallman, who announced his departure from WWE several weeks ago, has now revealed his comeback as the WWE International Talent Scout.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Smallman expressed his excitement:

"Delighted to share that I’m starting a new position as International Talent Scout at WWE!

Have loved my six years of working for WWE so far, and it’s wonderful that I can now combine being back in the UK for my family with still contributing to the business that I adore so much.

With every WWE show playing on Netflix here in Europe, it’s a very exciting time for wrestling on this continent so I am very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Smallman's return signals WWE's continued focus on strengthening its international presence, particularly in Europe, where wrestling's popularity continues to grow.